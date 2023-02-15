Dr Musa Mthombeni says ‘friends with benefits’ shouldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, are one of South Africa’s most loved couples. Their fun-loving, playful yet sincere marriage inspires us, so when Musa gives advice, we have to pay heed.

In a quirky Instagram post recently, Musa issued some advice to follow this month of love, and decided to set the boundary of who should and shouldn’t have celebrated Valentine’s Day. Along with a stunning picture of him in a white suit standing next to his beautiful wife, who donned a red off boob-tube dress, he wrote: “Happy Vali Vali ❤️ 🤍.” This was followed by some tips for Valentine’s Day.

Among the list he specified that no one should have celebrated Valentine’s Day unless they were “looking to either solidify the connection and make it official”. “It’s a holiday for all. No one person in a relationship of some kind shouldn’t be gifted. Reciprocate the feeling. “Under no circumstances should you be going out with someone today unless you’re looking to either solidify the connection and make it official.

“Abo ‘friends with benefits’ and ‘we’re just vibing’ mustn’t even entertain a date today. You wake up tomorrow to ‘what are we now…’ Just move that date to tomorrow. He went on to say that a text message alone will not suffice. “Spoil her… with a WhatsApp voice call. Spice things up! It’s not the day for ‘how are you doing’ text messages. Rather call her on WhatsApp and say ‘hello hello, can you hear me? Eish! Let me call you back! Argh this network’. This will feel better than the text.

“Lastly, love the one you’re with. Forever-love and tomorrows aren’t promised. Love deeply with all you have then uzobona phambili,“ he ended. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) In the true spirit of fun, his fans commented with laughing emojis. His leading lady commented first with: “Us ❤️😍.”

While @tamara_mkula called Mthombeni “Minister of Love” before thanking him for the tips. “Minister of Love.. Danko❤️❤️😂😂😂.” @kamogelolanga commented: “😍😍👏👏The very first time I hear you speaking sense 😂😂😂.”