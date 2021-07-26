Dr Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19
Dr Musa Mthombeni took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal his Covid-19 status.
He said that he was not feeling well and had a backache.
Later in the thread he confirmed that it was indeed the Covid-19 virus that had got him.
“Aaaah. It’s COVID. I knew something wasn’t right. My symptoms were a headache and back pain.
“Tingle in my throat was non specific because of the change in Weather,” he wrote.
He shared that he had taken the Covid-19 vaccine months ago and his symptoms had been mild so far.
“I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms very mild. A little headache here and there. Sore throat and that’s it really!,” he wrote.
Fans who saw his tweet filled the comments section with a range of questions related to the virus, and the efficiency rate of the vaccine. Dr Musa was more than happy to share information about the vaccine through an information graph.
Other fans wished him a speedy recovery.
“Indeed we pray for health. Wishing you a speedy recovery Dr,” said @mveli_.
And @Mandisa_singama said: “Hope you get well soon”.
Coincidentally, Dr Musa spoke about Covid-19 and feeling safe in the workplace a few days ago on his new SABC2 health show, “Vital Signs“.
