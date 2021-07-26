Dr Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19

Dr Musa Mthombeni took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal his Covid-19 status. He said that he was not feeling well and had a backache.

Later in the thread he confirmed that it was indeed the Covid-19 virus that had got him. “Aaaah. It’s COVID. I knew something wasn’t right. My symptoms were a headache and back pain. “Tingle in my throat was non specific because of the change in Weather,” he wrote.

Aaaah. It’s COVID. I knew something wasn’t right.



My symptoms were a headache and back pain. Tingle in my throat was non specific because of the change in Weather https://t.co/d6S2Nk6zXj — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 25, 2021 He shared that he had taken the Covid-19 vaccine months ago and his symptoms had been mild so far. “I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms very mild. A little headache here and there. Sore throat and that’s it really!,” he wrote. I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms very mild. A little headache here abs there. Sore throat and that’s it really! — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 25, 2021 Fans who saw his tweet filled the comments section with a range of questions related to the virus, and the efficiency rate of the vaccine. Dr Musa was more than happy to share information about the vaccine through an information graph.

….. I’ll keep you updated about the journey. We pray for health 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1g3F2ElGEG — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 25, 2021 Other fans wished him a speedy recovery. “Indeed we pray for health. Wishing you a speedy recovery Dr,” said @mveli_. Indeed we pray for health. Wishing you a speedy recovery Dr. — Tiyeka✨♊ (@mveli_) July 25, 2021 And @Mandisa_singama said: “Hope you get well soon”.