EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram
Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni’s tribute to his wife Liesl Laurie has tweeps in their feels

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Local TV personality and doctor Musa Mthombeni’s latest post about his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has gotten tweeps in their feelings.

Dr Musa has been openly declaring his love for his wife on social media and while it might have annoyed some people, this time around Mzansi is loving it.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the “Trending SA on 3“ host shared a heartfelt tribute commemorating two months since the couple tied the knot and said: ”Happy 2 monthiversary to my lovely wife, @liesllaurie.

“I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better.

“My Powerball. My Multi-bet ticket.

MORE ON THIS

“My 6-0 Kaizer chiefs vs Barcelona.

“My Kentucky skinless drum stick with 11 herbs and spices.

“Feel like yesterday when I couldn’t hold back the tears and made an ugly cry whilst you walked down the aisle. Argh man!"

Tweeps were in love with Musa being so loving towards his wife.

Earlier this month, Dr Musa clapped back at haters in his Twitter mentions after complimenting his wife.

The newly-weds attended a wedding and Liesl decided to share a photo taken by her husband.

He tweeted the post, gushing over his wife: “Goodness gracious, so vele vele you’re my wife.

However, some tweeps were not impressed.

Responding to the haters that were flooding his mentions said:

“Surely abanye benu la bayathakatha (you here – on Twitter – are witches).

“Me loving someone surely shouldn’t make you this angry and sad. Niyahlanya (Are you all crazy)?

“Please see someone if you’re going through something.

“Amanyala (basically dirty sides) one side.

“Bathini konje (What they/ya’ll say)? Love and light!”

Johannesburg Celebrity GossipMarriage

Share this article: