Dr Musa Mthombeni’s tribute to his wife Liesl Laurie has tweeps in their feels
Local TV personality and doctor Musa Mthombeni’s latest post about his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has gotten tweeps in their feelings.
Dr Musa has been openly declaring his love for his wife on social media and while it might have annoyed some people, this time around Mzansi is loving it.
Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the “Trending SA on 3“ host shared a heartfelt tribute commemorating two months since the couple tied the knot and said: ”Happy 2 monthiversary to my lovely wife, @liesllaurie.
“I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better.
“My Powerball. My Multi-bet ticket.
“My 6-0 Kaizer chiefs vs Barcelona.
“My Kentucky skinless drum stick with 11 herbs and spices.
“Feel like yesterday when I couldn’t hold back the tears and made an ugly cry whilst you walked down the aisle. Argh man!"
Tweeps were in love with Musa being so loving towards his wife.
pls i want my husband to be as crazy about me as Dr Musa is about his wife 😭😭😭— 𝐛𝐨𝐧🐉. (@bonnie_mcmalo) October 18, 2021
Dr Musa loves his wife loudly, and it's beautiful to witness.— Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) October 19, 2021
Why does it ache people so much?
Check your hearts, ya'll have issues.
I'm gonna go right ahead and say it. A lot of people don't believe in beautiful, healthy, loving relationships, and when they see the likes of Dr Musa do it they just think it's not normal. People are broken and believe in their brokenness so much that they can't accept wholeness— ZITO (@bokangjustice) October 19, 2021
People are genuinely shocked with Dr. Musa loving his wife loud… I get it coz only a small faction of us will ever get to experience love at that level and high definition— Xolani Ndlovu (@XolanWaleKenhuk) October 19, 2021
Deep down we all want to be loved "out loud" the way Dr Musa loves his wife.— Palesa Image (@Image_Lulu) October 19, 2021
Love is Beautiful ❤
Dr Musa loves his wife 💜 pic.twitter.com/s95jYoNUkn— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) October 19, 2021
Earlier this month, Dr Musa clapped back at haters in his Twitter mentions after complimenting his wife.
The newly-weds attended a wedding and Liesl decided to share a photo taken by her husband.
He tweeted the post, gushing over his wife: “Goodness gracious, so vele vele you’re my wife.
However, some tweeps were not impressed.
Responding to the haters that were flooding his mentions said:
“Surely abanye benu la bayathakatha (you here – on Twitter – are witches).
“Me loving someone surely shouldn’t make you this angry and sad. Niyahlanya (Are you all crazy)?
“Please see someone if you’re going through something.
“Amanyala (basically dirty sides) one side.
“Bathini konje (What they/ya’ll say)? Love and light!”