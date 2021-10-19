Dr Musa Mthombeni’s tribute to his wife Liesl Laurie has tweeps in their feels

Local TV personality and doctor Musa Mthombeni’s latest post about his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has gotten tweeps in their feelings. Dr Musa has been openly declaring his love for his wife on social media and while it might have annoyed some people, this time around Mzansi is loving it.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the “Trending SA on 3“ host shared a heartfelt tribute commemorating two months since the couple tied the knot and said: ”Happy 2 monthiversary to my lovely wife, @liesllaurie. “I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better. “My Powerball. My Multi-bet ticket.

“My 6-0 Kaizer chiefs vs Barcelona. “My Kentucky skinless drum stick with 11 herbs and spices. “Feel like yesterday when I couldn’t hold back the tears and made an ugly cry whilst you walked down the aisle. Argh man!"

The newly-weds attended a wedding and Liesl decided to share a photo taken by her husband. He tweeted the post, gushing over his wife: “Goodness gracious, so vele vele you’re my wife. However, some tweeps were not impressed.

Responding to the haters that were flooding his mentions said: “Surely abanye benu la bayathakatha (you here – on Twitter – are witches). “Me loving someone surely shouldn’t make you this angry and sad. Niyahlanya (Are you all crazy)?