Dr Tumi confirms dad’s passing: This is such a great loss in my life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gospel sensation Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya, is ending the year on a sad note following the passing of his father Pastor M D Makweya this week. Dr Tumi took to social media to announce with great sadness that his father has died, expressing his heartbreak and deep sense of loss in an Instagram post. The star went on to pay a heart-warming tribute to his dad, also expressing his gratitude and honour to the man who was the epitome of greatness. He wrote: ”Hi family. So sad to announce the passing of my dear dad. “He was such a beautiful gift to our family and the body of Christ.

“So humbled and honoured for the years God blessed me with him in my life.

“It was such a great honour to be called his son.

“One of the greatest gift was him raising me to know Christ and showing me the unfailing love of a father.

“This is such a great loss in my life and our family.

“I will deeply and greatly miss him. 💔💔”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media as fans and industry colleagues express their heartfelt condolences to the Dr Tumi and the Makweya family.

“I'm so sorry bro 😢💔 in our thoughts and prayers,” commented “The Queen actor Nay Maps.

“Oh no 😢Condolences, 🙏🏽” wrote TV personality Milly Mashile.

“I'll forever be grateful for this man and for introducing me to Christ.

“He selflessly taught the word, never ashamed to cry before the Lord.

“I knew through him that it's ok to cry in the presence of the Lord.

“Condolences to the family🙏🏾,” wrote portrait painter and artist Tumi Sibambo.

“My sincere condolences to you and your family ❤️” said Dudu Tsobane.

“My Condolences Doc – May the Holy Spirit Comfort you and your Family during this difficult Time 🙏🏿🌟,” said gospel star Takie Ndou.

While the gospel star did not give further details of his father’s passing, he said due to new Covid-19 restrictions under the lockdown level 3, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family members only.

The home-going service will be streamed live on The Light Bible Church Facebook page on Thursday, December 31.