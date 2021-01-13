Dr Tumi, Zaza, Benjamin to bid farewell to Israel Mosehla in virtual memorial service

The memorial for gospel powerhouse Pastor Israel Mosehla is set to take place on Wednesday at 5 pm. The Soweto-born singer passed away on Sunday. He was 50. Due to the nations lockdown regulations, only a small number of people are allowed at the service with the memorial being streamed on Facebook. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the “Sacred Space” host Thami Ngubeni shared the news of the befitting farewell for the musical giant. “Hamba kahle Qhawe🙌🏾 Let us gather online on Wed 13 Jan 2021 at 5pm to bid farewell to a Leader, Brother, Father, Servant, Friend, Husband, Son...He was so much to so many. The memorial service for Pastor Israel will be on the Assemblies of God Facebook page #RIPIsraelMosehla.” Hamba kahle Qhawe 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏾 Let us gather online on Wed 13 Jan 2021 at 5pm to bid farewell to a Leader, Brother, Father, Servant, Friend, Husband, Son...He was so much to so many. The memorial service for Pastor Israel will be on the Assemblies of God Facebook page #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/iE9Km6hzKU — Thami Ngubeni (@LifeWithThami) January 12, 2021 Fellow gospel stars including Dr Tumi, Zaza, Solly Mahlangu, Dumi Mokokstad, Lebo Sekgobela, Pastor Benjamin Dube, Judith Sephuma, Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane will join thousands of fans to celebrate the life of Mosehla.

With a career spanning over 30 years, the muso started singing in church before joining a gospel group called G. Effect.

His strong religious and musical background come from his parents, who were both preachers and musicians.

The family released three albums with Gallo in the ‘80s. In 1985 the star, together with his brother Isaiah Mosehla and two friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel Group called G Effect. The group released two albums produced by the legendary Sizwe Zako.

Between 2003 and 2005, Mosehla and the G-Effect toured the US, Europe and Brazil. The group also toured other countries including Zambia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Mosehla later went solo, with his debut album Nzulu, a blend of praise and worship songs.

He worked with Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane and Ringo Mkhari as co-producers Musa Malinga, Mxolisi and Musa Mngwenya

Tributes continue to pour in for Mosehla as fans and family mourn the loss of the music powerhouse.

“Sincerest condolences to the Mosehla family. We will fondly remember Pastor Israel and his ministry and legacy will continue to impact lives for generations #RIPIsraelMosehla,” commented gospel artist Dr Tumi.

“RIP Pst Israel Mosehla😔😔😔...May The Good Lord strengthen the family,” wrote gospel singer Lazarus Botsi.

RIP Pst Israel Mosehla😔![CDATA[]]>😔![CDATA[]]>😔...May The Good Lord strengthen the family Posted by Lazarus Botsi onSunday, January 10, 2021

“I had the honor and privilege to work with the late Pastor Israel Mosehla when he was still part of G-Effect back in the day ❤️💔🙏 we will remember him for his ministry and his angelic voice 🙏 We Thank you for your contribution to the music industry 🕊 you may be gone but your music will forever live on 🙏 Hamba Kahle @israel_mosehla,” added gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope.

Mosehla will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 14 in Sebokeng.