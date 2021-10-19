Drake and Black Coffee's bromance continues
Drake is a huge fan of Black Coffee.
That much has been evident since Drake paid homage to Black Coffee's classic single "Superman" back in 2017 by creating a remake with Jorja Smith titled "Get It Together" for his project, “More Life”.
A year later, Drake attended one of Black Coffee's shows at a nightclub in his native Toronto, and in a show of his admiration, took to Instagram Stories to post Back Coffee working the decks.
"When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said 'legend'," Black Coffee posted on Twitter a short while later "That’s how it happened. Still surreal"
The pair continued this bromance on Saturday as Drake attended a private show where Black Coffee was playing, and in one of his numerous Instagram Stories of the award-winning DJ, once again expressed his adoration for the DJ.
Thanks to @RealBlackCoffee for playing my remix for @Drake 😭 pic.twitter.com/hjKsZ9JtRO— @drega_dr (@drega_dr) October 16, 2021
Earlier on Monday, Black Coffee shared a video of him performing in Denver. Next up, he's in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.
Just wrapped up the weekend in Denver, next stop Los Angeles/Miami/Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/H8cEeHeqJY— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 18, 2021
"Certified G," posted @realBlackCoffee on Saturday.
Certified G. pic.twitter.com/8RZFCTakO2— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 16, 2021
"Drake smoking hubbly like a baddie next to Black Coffee while he deejays," said @whythisthought. "Oh yhini iMafia wife. 😂🥺♥️"
Drake smoking hubbly like a baddie next to Black Coffee while he deejays. Oh yhini iMafia wife. 😂🥺♥️— ً (@whythisthought) October 16, 2021
"Black Coffee is Flourishing on Drake's stories there by Instagram," said @ThendoMuse.
Black Coffee is Flourishing on Drake's stories there by Instagram.— Beezwax. (@ThendoMuse) October 16, 2021
On Sunday, after another show in Toronto, Black Coffee shared a video of his show: "Toronto came out in the rain last night 🥺🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿♥️"
Toronto came out in the rain last night 🥺🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/2PeBH4N5OA— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 16, 2021
"Uncle waffles and Black Coffee are our in to get Drake to perform in SA plz," said @Boujeena, referencing Drake's following Uncle Waffles on Sunday.
Uncle waffles and Black Coffee are our in to get Drake to perform in SA plz— Boujeena (@Boujeena) October 17, 2021
"Nobody must ever tell me Black Coffee is local again," added @KingDarren_93. "Canadians are not calling Drake local... Black Coffee is the 🐐"
Nobody must ever tell me Black Coffee is local again.— Darren Keegan Norton (@KingDarren_93) October 17, 2021
Canadians are not calling Drake local...
Black Coffee is the 🐐 https://t.co/4vDVBuUqw0