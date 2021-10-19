EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Black Coffe and Drake. Picture: Twitter
Black Coffe and Drake. Picture: Twitter

Drake and Black Coffee's bromance continues

By Shingai Darangwa Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Drake is a huge fan of Black Coffee.

That much has been evident since Drake paid homage to Black Coffee's classic single "Superman" back in 2017 by creating a remake with Jorja Smith titled "Get It Together" for his project, “More Life”.

A year later, Drake attended one of Black Coffee's shows at a nightclub in his native Toronto, and in a show of his admiration, took to Instagram Stories to post Back Coffee working the decks.

"When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said 'legend'," Black Coffee posted on Twitter a short while later "That’s how it happened. Still surreal"

The pair continued this bromance on Saturday as Drake attended a private show where Black Coffee was playing, and in one of his numerous Instagram Stories of the award-winning DJ, once again expressed his adoration for the DJ.

MORE ON THIS

Earlier on Monday, Black Coffee shared a video of him performing in Denver. Next up, he's in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

"Certified G," posted @realBlackCoffee on Saturday.

"Drake smoking hubbly like a baddie next to Black Coffee while he deejays," said @whythisthought. "Oh yhini iMafia wife. 😂🥺♥️"

"Black Coffee is Flourishing on Drake's stories there by Instagram," said @ThendoMuse.

On Sunday, after another show in Toronto, Black Coffee shared a video of his show: "Toronto came out in the rain last night 🥺🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿♥️"

"Uncle waffles and Black Coffee are our in to get Drake to perform in SA plz," said @Boujeena, referencing Drake's following Uncle Waffles on Sunday.

"Nobody must ever tell me Black Coffee is local again," added @KingDarren_93. "Canadians are not calling Drake local... Black Coffee is the 🐐"

Black CoffeeDrake ArtistsCelebrity Gossip

Share this article: