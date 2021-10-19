Drake and Black Coffee's bromance continues

That much has been evident since Drake paid homage to Black Coffee's classic single "Superman" back in 2017 by creating a remake with Jorja Smith titled "Get It Together" for his project, “More Life”.

A year later, Drake attended one of Black Coffee's shows at a nightclub in his native Toronto, and in a show of his admiration, took to Instagram Stories to post Back Coffee working the decks.

"When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said 'legend'," Black Coffee posted on Twitter a short while later "That’s how it happened. Still surreal"

The pair continued this bromance on Saturday as Drake attended a private show where Black Coffee was playing, and in one of his numerous Instagram Stories of the award-winning DJ, once again expressed his adoration for the DJ.