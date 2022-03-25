Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Drake makes surprise appearance in Uncle Waffles’s IG Live comments

Uncle Waffles and Drake. Picture: Instagram

Uncle Waffles and Drake. Picture: Instagram

Published 4h ago

Share

Canadian rapper Drake made a surprise appearance during Uncle Waffles’s Instagram Live.

The “Tanzania” star jumped on Instagram Live in the early hours on Friday and it seems that the “Controlla” rapper didn’t follow her just to view her page from a distance.

Story continues below Advertisment

Drake was spotted in the comment section during the Live and said: “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS“.

Another comment from the “God’s Plan” rapper also read: “Top DJ Top Sound Uncle.”

Last week, Waffles announced that she was releasing her first EP ’Red Dragon’ and subsequently dropped her first single Tanzania.

More on this

In the caption of her Instagram post she said: “This journey has continually proven to be a blessing, now we move into a new part of the journey.

“My ep, ’RED DRAGON’ dropping soon, with the lead single ’Tanzania’ ft @sinomsolo @real_boibizza @tonyduardo dropping tomorrow, 16/03/2022

“I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do . To my team, I love you guys.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Thank you for everything.To my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all.”

She also made her debut in that UK debut at a sold-out venue, Aroma LDN.

While she may have had a great time performing, it seems not everyone was impressed.

Story continues below Advertisment

Presenter @DaksOnline took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Uncle Waffles’s performance.

“Uncle Waffles’ set was like playing music in the car,” said @DaksOnline. His “review” of Uncle Waffles’s set did not sit well with her fans.

In response to one tweep, @DaksOnline explained that amapiano is loved in the UK, but it's just that his first time seeing Uncle Waffles performing was not great.

Story continues below Advertisment

“loooool you know we LOVE Amapiano in the UK. We love the culture and our grooves are actually vibes. It’s just that last night (my first time seeing her) wasn’t great.”

Related Topics:

InstagramDrake Artists

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jamal Grootboom