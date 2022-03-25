Drake makes surprise appearance in Uncle Waffles’s IG Live comments

Canadian rapper Drake made a surprise appearance during Uncle Waffles’s Instagram Live. The “Tanzania” star jumped on Instagram Live in the early hours on Friday and it seems that the “Controlla” rapper didn’t follow her just to view her page from a distance.

Drake was spotted in the comment section during the Live and said: “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS“. Drake joined Uncle Waffles live ebe a commenta lona. pic.twitter.com/4v4MmegSX4 — N A N A ❤ (@AmogelangMushi) March 24, 2022 Another comment from the “God’s Plan” rapper also read: “Top DJ Top Sound Uncle.” Drake joined Uncle Waffles IG Live and gave her a Shout Out pic.twitter.com/m2pn1TEDYm — Click Media Music 🎶 (@ClickMediaMusic) March 25, 2022 Last week, Waffles announced that she was releasing her first EP ’Red Dragon’ and subsequently dropped her first single Tanzania.

In the caption of her Instagram post she said: “This journey has continually proven to be a blessing, now we move into a new part of the journey. “My ep, ’RED DRAGON’ dropping soon, with the lead single ’Tanzania’ ft @sinomsolo @real_boibizza @tonyduardo dropping tomorrow, 16/03/2022 “I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do . To my team, I love you guys.

“Thank you for everything.To my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all.” She also made her debut in that UK debut at a sold-out venue, Aroma LDN. While she may have had a great time performing, it seems not everyone was impressed.

Presenter @DaksOnline took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Uncle Waffles’s performance. “Uncle Waffles’ set was like playing music in the car,” said @DaksOnline. His “review” of Uncle Waffles’s set did not sit well with her fans. In response to one tweep, @DaksOnline explained that amapiano is loved in the UK, but it's just that his first time seeing Uncle Waffles performing was not great.

