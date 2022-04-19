Drake sends fans into overdrive with Uncle Waffles post

It's no secret that Canadian rapper Drake is a huge fan of Uncle Waffles but the excitement of him showing her love on Instagram refuses to die down. Drake recently mentioned the ‘Tanzania’ hitmaker on his Instagram stories and had the female DJ screaming for about 10 minutes.

Uncle Waffles took to Twitter to share her excitement over the mention. After all, a mention by Drake on his Instagram account, followed by 107 million people, merits it. I’ve been screaming for 10 minutes — Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) April 18, 2022 Uncle Waffles is no stranger to the DJ’s Instagram Live videos, the “Controlla” rapper follows her on IG. Haibo Drake posted Uncle Waffles again on his IG Story??? nigga is crushing 😭😭😭😭😩 pic.twitter.com/E1HtVqtJ78 — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) April 18, 2022 Not so long ago, Drake was spotted in the comment section during Uncle Waffles’ Live and said: “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS“.

Uncle Waffles first got Drake's attention with a viral video of her dancing along to the hit song ‘Adiwele’. Drake mentioning Uncle Waffles has some Mzansi tweeps excited along with her and some green with envy. Uncle Waffles is a big deal. love to see it. — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) April 18, 2022 @quinxxysworld said: "Maybe Drake fw Uncle Waffles bc she’s actually talented?? Idk why people gotta assume dizzy things first"

@owethuuyeng wrote: "Drake really said ‘Sala nendoda yakho Rihanna ang’ncengi, I want Waffles now’ 😭😭" @Givenkazeni added: "A drake Co-sign is heavy bro. For waffles and for Amapiano." Maybe Drake’s affection for Uncle Waffles will make the rapper link up with Uncle Waffles in person.

