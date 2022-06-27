DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards a star-studded show filled with stellar performances

Following a two-year hiatus thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic DStv and Mzansi Magic made sure to deliver a top-class production of the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) at the Sun Arena in Pretoria. The blue carpet was filled with local celebrities and delegates who showed off their stunning outfits.

It seems more celebrities are taking heed of all the red carpet criticism and putting in the effort needed to slay the carpet. Abdul Khoza surrounded by cast from The Wife as he accepts his award at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. Picture: Supplied Some attendees took fashion risks, such as Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego, who took a risk and rocked denim on the blue carpet. They were dressed by Levis Haus South Africa. On the blue carpet, IOL Entertainment spotted Tshepi Vundla, Abdul Khoza and his wife, Batile Themane, Lorraine Moropa, Zola Nombona, Khutso Theledi, Thembsie Matu, Lasizwe Dambuza, and the stars of the upcoming "Real Housewives of Cape Town".

Lawrence Maleka host of the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. Picture Supplied The show kicked off with seasoned TV presenter Leanne Manas and the awards show host Lawrence Maleka, who took home two awards - Favourite TV Presenter and Ultimate Viewers’ Choice, hilariously bantering with one another. The likes of Boity, Mpho Wabadimo, PH, Khutso Theledi and Presley Chweneyagae presented some of the night's awards. While they brought good humour and a positive attitude to the stage, some seemed to have missed rehearsals. Rapper Tuks Senganga, who hasn't released music in ages, proved that his 2005 smash hit 525 600 minutes does not get old with an electrifying performance alongside one of the hottest newest talents, Nomfundo Moh.

Tuks Senganga performs at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. Picture: Supplied Ms Party ensured that the audience was entertained during the breaks by keeping the decks spinning and twerking away. She had several outfit changes during her sets. Amapiano queens Boohle, Pabi Cooper and Kamo Mphela had me screaming at the top of my lungs with their performances. The girls delivered! Boohle’s entrance, which saw her sitting on top of a car, had many wowing in the audience. Pabi Cooper had us all dancing along and Kamo Mphela brought along Coachella Randy and Kamohelo Pule, who danced alongside.

Zakes Bantwini closed off the show by performing his hits and also brought along his female vocalists, Skye Wanda and Nana Atta. Kamo Mphela performs at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. Picture: Supplied The stars of Showmax’s “The Wife” showed that their brotherhood goes beyond the screens when both actors, Kwenzo Ngcobo and Abdul Khoza, won their respective awards. The Zulu brothers were the most excited, with Bonko even jumping on top of Kwenzo in excitement.

Limpopo native Makhadzi was one of the night’s biggest winners. During her first acceptance speech, she remarked about having previously wanted to perform at the awards for free. The international award-winning artist won Song of the Year for her hit track “Ganama” with Prince Benza and Favourite Music Artist or Group. Makhadzi accepts her awards alongside Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied Tony award-winning veteran actor, playwright, director and author Dr John Kani was honoured with the Legend Award.

A monologue from one of his iconic roles Sipho Makhaya from Nothing But The Truth was played for audiences as the actor was unable to accept the award in person. Here is a full list of the winner Song of the Year: Makhadzi ft. Prince Benza - Ganama

Favourite Actress: Sannah Mcunu Favourite Actor: Abdul Khoza Favourite Radio Personality: Selbeyonce Mkhize

Favourite DJ: Shimza Favourite Comedian: Skhumba Hlophe Favourite Rising Star: Kwenzo Ngcobo

Favourite Sports Personality: Rassie Erasmus Favourite TV Presenter: Lawrence Maleka Favourite Personality: Connie Ferguson