Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours

Businessman Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, has shut down rumours that he has a relationship with actress Thuli Phongolo. Duduzane, who is married to Shanice Stork, set the record straight stating that he had never even met the former “Generations: The Legacy” star. Rumours that the pair were dating flooded the social media streets after Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man whose face was not shown and who has the same tattoo as Duduzane. In a recent interview with podcaster, MacG, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him. “She's a beautiful young lady and I've only heard of her now. She's doing her thing and all the best for whatever it is that she's doing.

“I only wish her the best, but I do not know her, that's point number one.

“Point number two is I've never met her, and the third point is I categorically deny it, not that I have to. Why must I explain myself to people?”

Duduzane joked that his response to the rumours has been: “Do I look like a blesser?”

Two weeks ago, the actress and DJ laughed off the rumours, saying she was now scared to post because people go as far as “investigating” tattoos.

“Iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu,” she said, which translates to “you know people's business more than you know yours”.

Sesisaba nokuposta ke manje ngoba investigata nama-tattoo phela nina, iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu! 🙃😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) November 1, 2020

Since making a name for herself in the entertainment industry, Thuli has never made any relationship of hers public.