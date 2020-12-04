Duduzane Zuma’s walking video leaves tweeps unconvinced of potential heartthrob rebrand

Former South African president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane seems to be rebranding from a political hopeful to Mzansi heartthrob but tweeps aren’t convinced. The Twitter streets were left confused as a video of Duduzane along some other gentleman, mostly likely his friends, walking started making the rounds. In the video, the men are seen walking into the video frame taking a spot one by one until they are lined up in formation while “Le Plane E’Landile” by Major League DJz & Abidoza featuring Cassper Nyovest, Kammu Dee & Ma Lemon plays. The men then walk forward in an attempt to show off their collective drip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winston Innes (@winstoninnes) However, tweeps aren’t feeling the way Duduzane is being rebranded as a potential Mzansi heartthrob.

“I need Lebron to walk again to cleanse us from all of this Duduzane,” said @SineNgcayisa.

I need Lebron to walk again to cleanse us from all of this Duduzane. — Sniper (@SineNgcayisa) December 4, 2020

“You guys are trying so hard to force this Duduzane agenda. The campaign to make him a politician didn't work and now you're trying to endear him as a heart-throb Face with tears of joy, ” commennted @Neo_url.

You guys are trying so hard to force this Duduzane agenda. The campaign to make him a politician didn't work and now you're trying to endear him as a heart-throb 😂 — YT: Neo URL (@Neo_url) December 4, 2020

“#Duduzane was more attractive when he was skaars man. Ka nako ele a ikentse can't get can't tholakala,” said @m_nombs.

#Duduzane was more attractive when he was skaars man. Ka nako ele a ikentse can't get can't tholakala. pic.twitter.com/0Ht7Y4Y6Ef — Nombs Msibi (@m_nombs) December 4, 2020

“Grown men, in bathrooms, curating walk videos for the specific purpose of trending... shut it down, chile. Level 5 please,” commented @Zuko_Godlimpi.

Grown men, in bathrooms, curating walk videos for the specific purpose of trending... shut it down, chile. Level 5 please 😩 — The Native (@Zuko_Godlimpi) December 4, 2020

“I cannot stop laughing at the fact that they must have lined up and done this walk multiple times to get those angles Face with tears of joy what a bunch of losers,” @naledimashishi.

I cannot stop laughing at the fact that they must have lined up and done this walk multiple times to get those angles 😂 what a bunch of losers https://t.co/I2ysa4i8CE — Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) December 4, 2020

Recently, Duduzane who is married to Shanice Stork, set the record straight of him dating actress Thuli Phongolo, stating that he had never even met the former “Generations: The Legacy” star.

In an interview with podcaster, MacG, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him.

“She's a beautiful young lady and I've only heard of her now. She's doing her thing and all the best for whatever it is that she's doing.

“I only wish her the best, but I do not know her, that's point number one.

“Point number two is I've never met her, and the third point is I categorically deny it, not that I have to. Why must I explain myself to people?”

Duduzane joked that his response to the rumours has been: “Do I look like a blesser?”