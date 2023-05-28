Dumisani Dlamini - 30 years of acting and still going strong

Dumisani Dlamini is one of the country’s most recognisable actors having played iconic roles like Chester in the classic series “Yizo Yizo” and Crocodile in “Sarafina!”. The actor has had a long and successful career spanning over 30 years and has even earned a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) nomination.

“I was so interested in it from the word go,” he says about his role as Chief Siviko ka Vaka in “Mkhonto”, a new film on Showmax. Chief Siviko ka Vaka is the ruler of the fictional, mystical kingdom of Eziqwaqweni. “The story is so deep and spiritual.” “This movie takes us back to where we come from. It shows us our way of living in the past and who we are, in case we have forgotten. In this movie, people must watch very closely and learn how our culture goes deep.”

When he got the call for the role, Dlamini had just finished wrapping up shooting another show, where he also portrayed a king. In order to separate the two characters he went through prayer and meditation. “On the first day of the shoot, I said to myself, ‘Let’s give Chief Siviko a chance.’ I ask myself to step out, so that the character can take over. I don’t act, I simply become honest to the role. “There are so many things that happen spiritually when I step on the scene; I am always surprised with where I take these roles.”

In the film, Dlamini stars alongside rising star Bahle Hadebe, whose praises he sings, “Damn! What a powerful young man.” “I sat with him on set and told him how talented he is and spoke to him about how to stay consistent in this industry. “I remember telling him that he will never master a take until he dies, because if you keep searching for the best acting in your life, you become powerful.”