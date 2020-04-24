Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about Doja Cat

South African actor Dumisani Dlamini has hit back at his daughter's claim that she has never met him, claiming that he had been trying to get in touch with her for years.





US musician Doja Cat was the talk of the town this week when she opened up about never meeting her father, Dumisani, in a short chat with Whoopi Goldberg.





A clip of their conversation surfaced online this week and was shared widely on social media.





In it, Doja, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini and is known for hits like "Say So" and "Juicy", told Whoopi that her father played alongside the veteran actress in "Sarafina!".





Whoopi was surprised when Doja told her who her father is but the mood changed and Whoopi nodded in sadness when Doja said she had never met Dumisani.





“Yeah isn’t that crazy. And I didn’t get to meet him but you did,” Doja said.





Whoopi said the actor was “a good man”.