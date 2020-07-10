'Durban Diva' Pinkie Mtshali dies at 50
Social media pays tribute to award-winning singer, Pinkie Mtshali who died at the age of 50 from what is said to be heart complications.
The popular opera, cabaret, afro-jazz and pop music singer entertained her fans for years and founded the "Durban Diva" show, designing and sewing costumes, directing, staging and also managing the group.
She also performed for different shows working from opera, musicals, pop shows and cabarets, with local and international conductors, directors and singers throughout the country and abroad.
Mtshali, who was also a DUT Silver Tusk Recipient, was an outstanding musician who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. And leaves behind a legacy in the Arts fraternity.
DUT Drama and Production Studies Head of Department, Professor Deborah Lugte said Mtshali’s passing was a loss not only to her family but to the entire community.
“The Durban artistic community is in mourning due to the terribly sad loss of Pinkie Mtshali, a Technikon Natal Alumnus. Pinkie was a vibrant, well known and well-loved personality. She was a very talented artist with a powerful voice and stage presence. Pinkie has left her community heart-broken and devastated. She will be remembered fondly for her expansive generosity of spirit, her encompassing warmth and her accomplishments. Hamba kahle Pinkie Mtshali, hamba kahle! In our anecdotes, our fond recollections, and in our storytelling, you will live on in the communal memories that you have created,” said Lugte.
Here's are some tributes from social media:
Pinky Mtshali has passed on . KZN has lost a true Jazz, Blues and Disco Diva .... her bubbly personality was next to none and we will miss her.#RIPPinky pic.twitter.com/GCL3mKoIvb— KUMISA (@KUMISA_Network) July 9, 2020
May your soul Rest In Peace @DurbanDiva @PinkyMtshali pic.twitter.com/N5JFU31KAl— Inanda FM (@inanda884fm) July 8, 2020