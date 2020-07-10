'Durban Diva' Pinkie Mtshali dies at 50

Social media pays tribute to award-winning singer, Pinkie Mtshali who died at the age of 50 from what is said to be heart complications.

The popular opera, cabaret, afro-jazz and pop music singer entertained her fans for years and founded the "Durban Diva" show, designing and sewing costumes, directing, staging and also managing the group.

She also performed for different shows working from opera, musicals, pop shows and cabarets, with local and international conductors, directors and singers throughout the country and abroad.

Mtshali, who was also a DUT Silver Tusk Recipient, was an outstanding musician who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. And leaves behind a legacy in the Arts fraternity.

DUT Drama and Production Studies Head of Department, Professor Deborah Lugte said Mtshali’s passing was a loss not only to her family but to the entire community.