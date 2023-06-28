Durban tornado havoc has Mzansi celebs shook: ‘KZN just been on a marathon of bad news’

Just days before the highly anticipated HollywoodBets Durban July takes place in Durban, a tornado has hit parts of the city. Videos and photos of a tornado in the Bhambayi area in Inanda have gone viral on social media.

The images have left South Africans shocked about what is happening in the region, with many expressing their reactions on social media. Heavy rains throughout Tuesday evening caused heavy flooding in areas that included Phoenix and Verulam, with the city’s emergency services working throughout rescuing families trapped in their homes. Social media users have expressed their concerns online for those affected by the natural disaster.

DJ and entrepreneur Miss Pru was left shocked as well by the havoc; “Hectic,” she tweeted. Rapper and TV personality Nadia Nakai couldn't help but express her shock over the floods. “A TORNADO!!!!! 😳 **ClapsOnce** 🤦🏾‍♀️,” she tweeted. Nakai’s partner, late rapper AKA was earlier this year killed in Durban after being shot outside Wish restaurant. In a recent interview on L-Tido’s podcast, she opened up about driving to Durban after hearing he news.

Some social media users have shared that KwaZulu-Natal just can't catch a break. Just last year, the province was hit by devastating floods that many are still reeling from. @__french___fry tweeted: “KZN just been on a marathon of bad news since the top of the year bro... Whenever I see breaking news from that province, it's some sad or shocking ish 💔.” KZN just been on a marathon of bad news since the top of the year bro... Whenever I see breaking News from that province, it's some sad or shocking ish 💔. https://t.co/Dreo9DLyby — FRENCHFRY (@__french___fry) June 27, 2023 @QhayiyaN tweeted: “TF is happening with Durban and natural disasters?! Haybo it's becoming worser & worser mos lento.”