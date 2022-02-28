E! Africa celebrates Mzansi’s power couples

E! Africa wrapped up the month of love by celebrating some of Mzansi’s power couple’s at a swanky event in Sandton. The event was held at RooftopBBQ at Fergusons and those who attended made sure to dress to the set theme of "power dressing".

The E! Power Couples 2nd Annual Awards was a celebration of all things love, success and pop culture. Lebo Gunguluza. Picture: Supplied Bubbles and cocktails flowed as guests waited patiently for the event to kick off. Finally after what felt like forever, actor and presenter Chris Jaftha got the show going. Guests included Mzansi personalities such as Tansey Coetzee, Margo Fargo, Bongani Baloyi, Lebo Gunguluza, Nefisa Mkhabela and Gogo Maweni.

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube. Picture: Supplied The night was about celebrating Mzansi "power couples".

The first power couple to be honoured were the “Cent Twins”, TV presenter Millicent Mashile and Skeem Saam star Innocent Sadiki. Certainly not your average couple, but they certainly are a power duo. The Cent Twins have created a strong brand for themselves as individuals and as a duo. The Cent Twins and Chris Jaftha. Picture: Supplied This interesting move to highlight the different kinds of couples certainly served as an eye-opener.

However, it would have been great if one of the couples selected were a part of the LGBTQI+ community by way of representation. Popular artists Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini were also honoured at the event. The “Osama” hitmaker, unfortunately, did not join his wife at the event. The two are certainly known for being a power couple.

Chris Jaftha, Margo Fargo and Tansey Coetzee. Picture: Supplied Nandi shared their love story and a bit of how they overcame their challenges and she didn’t mince her words that it is an ongoing process. Diamond moguls Kealeboga and Ursula Pule were also honoured. Kealeboga attended the event alone as his wife was home after recently giving birth.