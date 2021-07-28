EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
EFF dragged for posting birthday message from DJ Fresh

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 2h ago

The EFF found itself on the wrong side of social media users this week when it posted a video of DJ Fresh wishing it a happy birthday.

The party celebrated its eighth anniversary on Monday and shared videos of famous people who sent well-wishes to the red berets.

Among them was DJ Fresh.

In a short video message, the DJ, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, congratulated the party for its success over the years.

While the EEF thought that sharing the video was a good idea, others did not.

The party was dragged by Twitter users who found the video distasteful.

This is heavily based on DJ Fresh’s recent drama.

Fresh and DJ Euphonik were embroiled in rape allegations earlier this year after a woman took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident.

The case against the pair was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority in February, due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The duo were fired from Radio 947 after the allegations surfaced.

DJ Fresh has denied the allegations, calling them hurtful.

“I am aware that assertions have been made about me on social media and I understand that this is often the price of being in the public eye. The fact that these claims are untrue and from an unknown source, does not make them less hurtful,” he said.

After the news of the radio giants’ departure from 947, Fresh and Euphonik released a joint statement on their social media pages.

“In light of the serious allegations levelled against us we’ve decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that this matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course,”they said.

