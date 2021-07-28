EFF dragged for posting birthday message from DJ Fresh

The EFF found itself on the wrong side of social media users this week when it posted a video of DJ Fresh wishing it a happy birthday. The party celebrated its eighth anniversary on Monday and shared videos of famous people who sent well-wishes to the red berets.

Among them was DJ Fresh. In a short video message, the DJ, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, congratulated the party for its success over the years. [VIDEO 🎥]: DJ Fresh wishes the EFF a happy birthday. #EFFTurns8 pic.twitter.com/SVaQs7YU30 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 25, 2021 While the EEF thought that sharing the video was a good idea, others did not.

The party was dragged by Twitter users who found the video distasteful. This is heavily based on DJ Fresh’s recent drama. Fresh and DJ Euphonik were embroiled in rape allegations earlier this year after a woman took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident.

The case against the pair was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority in February, due to a lack of sufficient evidence. See reactions below: Delete this nonsense. @Julius_S_Malema how can you allow this nonsense mara wena. A whole rape accused. Aowa — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) July 26, 2021 This is still here. You honestly cannot be this tone deaf. You are willing to loose supporters based on one man, this is disgusting.



If your mission is about black lives but not protecting black women against violent black men, then you are not for us. #EFFTurns8 https://t.co/A4Tmhuo9MY pic.twitter.com/HEVRXSkH4b — Lethabo (@missleejoyful) July 26, 2021 You really did not have to put this up on your page. https://t.co/lGRtsYcBCq — Tsakane (@Isabella_Snr) July 26, 2021 Ndine worry if it takes EFF this long to hear our cries against sanitizing an accused rapist. It's off that this tweet is the hill they choose to die on.



You say you stand with women kodwa ni hleli phanzi for two days straight. https://t.co/w2krAL7btd — original beyons (@puselletso) July 28, 2021 Very Disappointing 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/sq7BvkkjKK — TSHAYINGWE (@ngonyamakazi) July 26, 2021 The duo were fired from Radio 947 after the allegations surfaced.

DJ Fresh has denied the allegations, calling them hurtful. “I am aware that assertions have been made about me on social media and I understand that this is often the price of being in the public eye. The fact that these claims are untrue and from an unknown source, does not make them less hurtful,” he said. After the news of the radio giants’ departure from 947, Fresh and Euphonik released a joint statement on their social media pages.