EFF sends celebrities their Covid-19 relief paycheques

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The EFF has made good on their promise to support artists who have been on their stage during these difficult times.

In his Freedom Day message, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

One such person is actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma, who is smiling all the way to the bank after the party deposited money into her bank account because of her loyalty to them.





Taking to Twitter, Ntando said she had received a payment notification referenced as "EFF Relief Fund".

Woke up to a bank notification with a reference “EFF Relief Fund” Yerr man! Juju🔥🚀🙌🏾 — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) May 1, 2020

Ntando was not the only one who was happy about the deposit.





Rapper Fifi Cooper suggested she, too, may have received money from the political party. Retweeting Ntando's tweet, Fifi wrote: "The best notification FNB has ever sent ka 2020."