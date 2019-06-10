Egoli star, Christine Basson died in the early hours of the morning. Photo Credit: Facebook

Christine Basson, best known for the role on the Afrikaans soapie "Egoli," has died hours after celebrating her 78th birthday. According to online reports, the actress, who played Nora Naudé, on the M-Net soapie died in the early hours of Monday morning. Basson reportedly spent her last days at the Ekklesia Park retirement village in Randburg, Johannesburg.

For over 30 years, Basson worked as a professional actress, drama teacher and radio presenter in both English and Afrikaans.

The news was confirmed by her close friend, writer Reinet Louw Kemp, who paid tribute to her in an emotional Facebook post.

"Our beloved friend Christine Basson - for many the strong motherly figure Nora Naudé from "Egoli" - peacefully went home this morning. She will be missed."

Actress Lizz Meiring tweeted about Basson, saying that she was a "true legend and icon". Someone who Meiring had learnt a lot from.