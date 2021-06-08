Elaine scores BET nomination for Best International Act

South African-born musician Elaine has bagged a BET nomination for the Viewer's Choice: Best International Act award, and Mzansi is super proud of her.

Along with Nigeria’s Tems, the two stars are set to represent Africa in the highly contested category.

BET International announced the nominees for the category this week.

Other nominees include Arlo Parks from the United Kingdom, Bramsito from France, Bree Runway who is also representing the UK, Brazil’s Mc Dricka and France’s Ronisa.

“The ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category was created to award breakthrough talent and emerging voices in music from around the world,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president of BET International.

“We’re thrilled to honour this year's exceptional nominees on the global ‘BET Awards’ platform.”

The “You're The One” hitmaker took to her social media to thank God for his faithfulness.

“God is faithful. Love you guys. Thank you,” she tweeted.

“Patience is (a) virtue, the heart works best when humble and God is faithful. Wouldn't be here without my shining stars. Love you guys,” the star added on her Instagram.

The BET Awards 2021 nominees list was announced last month with African heavyweights Wizkid, Burnaboy and Diamond Platnumz scoring three nominations in the best international act category.

“It’s been a thrilling year in music entertainment and we are proud to have this opportunity to showcase a diverse and culturally rich list of international nominees that includes African artists and including Brazil talent for the first time in the best international act category.

“Over the years, the BET Awards have honoured some of the most talented musicians in the International arena.

“It’s a powerful platform to spotlight and celebrate black excellence on the global stage. Congratulations to all the nominees,” Twala said.

American rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are also leading the pack with seven nominations respectively.