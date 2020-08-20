Elaine signs to Columbia Records

South African R&B singer and songwriter, Elaine, has already become a household name as the most-streamed female artist here in Mzansi, and now she’s introducing herself to the world.

Crowned South Africa’s shining star, Elaine officially signs to Columbia Records - as announced this week.

About her signing, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson, said: “Elaine is unquestionably deserving of the recognition she’s getting for her music.

“It’s not chance that got her to where she is, its talent and hard work. We love that about her and we can’t wait to work alongside her to help share her incredible music around the globe.”

As the newest member of the Columbia Records family, Elaine unveils the highly anticipated sultry new visual for “Risky,” a standout track from her history-making debut EP, Elements.