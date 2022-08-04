Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp to inspire women with ‘Boardroom Besties’ podcast

Award-winning radio and TV host Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp officially launched her new podcast “Boardroom Besties” to inspire women. Coinciding with Women’s Month, “Boardroom Besties” creates a safe space for women by women to share ideas and empower one another.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, the Jacaranda FM presenter said that the podcast was inspired by her daughter. “I told myself what would I want my daughters to experience and who would I want them to meet professionally,” said Afrika-Bredenkamp. “And those are the type of women that I’m interviewing for this podcast.”

No stranger to podcasting, Afrika-Bredenkamp has also owned, produced and presented Mzansi’s leading parenting podcast “Parent and Baby Brunch” since 2016. “’Parent and Baby Brunch’ is all about helping parents. Now, in tandem with that, we can also help women at work with ‘Boardroom Besties’. “We never intended for ‘Parent and Baby Brunch’ to do well. We just wanted to help parents. And it became really successful. And hopefully, through this new podcast we will be able to motivate all women.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s not about money. With ‘Boardroom Besties’ I want to motivate all women to be recognised and feel valuable.” Afrika-Bredenkamp was awarded the Radio Presenter of the Year prize at the PRISM Awards 2022, taking home the bronze trophy in the Presidential Awards group. “In all the work I do I have always believed I can use my talent to help others. Being recognised in my first love, radio, is a huge honour. I dedicate this award to my entire team, every woman in broadcasting and especially to the females in my leadership team.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’ve also got an amazing female leadership team and professionally what it means to me is that they are recognised as well.” Afrika-Bredenkamp is celebrated as a TV, film, commercial and stage performer and undoubtedly one of the country’s leading broadcasters. She hosts “The Workzone” on Jacaranda FM, weekdays between 9am - 12pm.