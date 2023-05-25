Eli Zaelo on remaining proudly African while spreading her wings in Hong Kong

Tshegofatso “Eli Zaelo” Mhlongo’s success as an international sensation not only showcases her vocal prowess but also her ability to connect with people across cultural boundaries. Mhlongo, who is a singer who sings in English, isiZulu, Setswana, Mandarin and Cantonese says she will be spending Africa Day in South Africa, for the first time in six years.

“I don’t know how I’ll be celebrating Africa Day this year. Usually, when I’m in Hong Kong, there are Africa Day or Africa Month events that sing at. “So, this year will be interesting as I take up the challenge to see how I will commemorate this important day, here at home.” Being an African means different things to different folks, for Mhlongo, being African means staying true to one’s authentic self.

“As the saying motto or slogan as South African goes, ‘we are alive with possibilities’. “I think, with genres such as Afrobeats and Amapiano, it is clear that now is the time for us to rise to who we are as Africans. It’s about being true to ourselves and celebrating who we are. “Being African is about community, it’s about the great good for all, it’s about dancing, it’s about vibrancy and good food. It’s all about being full of life.”

Tshegofatso “Eli Zaelo” Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied Mhlongo is making major moves as a musician in Hong Kong and credits her African heritage for keeping her rooted. She added that her cultural background plays a pivotal role in her music. “My culture influences my influences, especially when I’m away from home. Through my music, one gets to experience so many elements and the richness of African and the South African culture and I always try to incorporate that in my music, and not just in music, but in my way of being.

“I’m always that when I’m abroad when people see me, they also see elements and representations of South Africa and I take that seriously and I try to showcase the beauty and elegance, talent and skill that we have to offer the world, so that more people who dare to venture out as well will have it easier because of people who went ahead like me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshegofatso Mhlongo (@eli_zaelo) The Pretoria-born star has recently dropped “The Sun”, the first single of her forthcoming double debut album of the same name. “The Sun” talks about the dawning of a new day. After a dark period, the sun shines again. The sun does come but sometimes we still close the blinds, and we still want to stay in darkness longer than we need to.

“The song is really about encouraging the listener and myself to always be reminded to open up the curtains and let the sun in and do what it needs to do; give the nourishment, the upliftment…a new song to sing, a new joy to express. “It’s an Afro-pop song and I’m excited about it because I’ve always loved the sound of a choir, and I had to incorporate that in the song and thanks to the Tshwane Youth Gospel choir, who are featured in the song.” The eight-track album is expected to release later in the year.

“There’s a song in the album, called Loneliness, and it speaks about what it took for me to get out of that mindset of staying down, it’s a journey, it’s conversations that I had when I was walking in a harbour in Hong Kong, that was a good time for me to introspect, to look at my life and have since an honest conversation with myself and that’s what the album is about. “It’s about the journey to recovery and I’m excited to share so many thoughts that I feel that a lot of people could relate to.” Besides her music, Mhlongo is also an actress. She burst into the limelight at the young age of 18 when she had her first TV lead role in the movie, “The Love of my Life”, which aired on Mzansi Magic.