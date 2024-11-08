Empowering the LGBTQIA+ community: Thami Dish's vision for change

Widely known as a social entrepreneur, human rights advocate and creative innovator, Thami Dish has propelled the narrative of LGBTQIA+ rights into the spotlight through engaging and transformative initiatives. The founder of the prestigious Feather Awards, which have been recognising excellence in the LGBTQIA+ community for over a decade, Dish’s journey is as rich as it is inspiring.

The Feather Awards have transcended their original purpose, evolving into a pivotal social movement that fosters community dialogues and training while spearheading advocacy campaigns across the nation. This innovative platform serves as a meeting point for diverse discussions about sexuality and self-acceptance, showcasing remarkable individuals making significant contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community. The recently-held awards, which celebrated 16 years, this time under the theme “Borderless Existence”, broadened the scope of inclusion beyond traditional confines.

Creative, social entrepreneur, and human rights and LGBTQI+ activist Thami Dish. Picture: Supplied At the helm of the Thami Dish Foundation, he has established a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering young individuals from the gay community. “One of our core objectives is to encourage and motivate young LGBTI members to dream beyond their current circumstances,” he shared. The foundation provides vital support, aiming for a future in which sexual diversity is not only acknowledged but celebrated within African society.

Reflecting on his early days in the entertainment industry, Dish recalls his aspirations to be an actor and how circumstances led him to activism. “I walked into this space as democracy did its thing, and I was blessed to be inspired by prominent personalities who uplifted me.” At 23, he founded the Feather Awards alongside television personality Baby Joe, using the glitz of the entertainment industry as a backdrop for essential conversations about the LGBTQIA+ challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Feather Awards SA (@featherssa) Through the years, the Feather Awards have opened doors to numerous queer voices and stories that might otherwise have remained unheard. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have known so many queer people doing great things,” Dish added.

This year's ceremony championed inclusivity by partnering with Blind SA, advocating for the dignity of visually impaired individuals, and collaborating with the hearing-impaired community, an initiative sparked by incorporating a deaf activist as a host three years ago. “That brought about change and opened my eyes to a world I wanted to learn more about,” Dish noted. Dish’s efforts have not gone unnoticed; he was recently named GQ Men of the Year 2023.

Describing the accolade as “cool and heart-warming,” he emphasised that such recognition propels him to continue advocating for change, despite the challenges. Creative, social entrepreneur, and human rights and LGBTQI+ activist Thami Dish. Picture: Supplied Dish envisions the expansion of the awards, expressing a desire to introduce the Feathers Fashion Stage, aimed at extending conversations around gender and design. “It’s a big dream of mine - to engage people in thinking outside the box and designing for diverse identities,” he explained, emphasising the need to cater to all gender expressions.