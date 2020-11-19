Emtee and wife Nicole Kendall Ndevu argue over abuse allegations against her

Hip hop artist Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, said he has been assaulted over the years by his estranged wife and mother of his two children, Nicole Kendall Ndevu. In a series of tweets, the “Roll Up” star said Nicole had hit and bruised him and she and her mother took turns “choking” him. He said Nicole’s brother threatened to kill him. “Both mother and daughter took turns, choking me, tryina suffocate me. Now the weight lifting brother is threatening to kill me,” wrote Emtee. Both mother and daughter took turns chokin me tryna suffocate me. Now the weight lifting brother is threatening to kill me. — LOGAN (@emteerecords) November 18, 2020 He added: “The Sgora brother threatening me. If anything happens to me, y’all know.” The Sgora brother threatening me. If anything happens to me, y’all know. pic.twitter.com/SLdfKCNjmj — LOGAN (@emteerecords) November 18, 2020 In a short video clip, Emtee seemed intoxicated.

Nope! I believe Emtee! Why is the audio off? Maybe the wife is saying hurtful things in this video. Maybe chap turned to substances because of the abuse from his wife. Don't downplay his abuse. Man get abused as well by their partners! https://t.co/QwA2uuRtFb — Mumbo🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PhathaPhatha2) November 18, 2020

The rapper denied being drunk, but said he might have been “high”.

“I wasn’t drunk! I don’t drink liquor AT ALL That was a 2 litre Fanta Pine. Relax! Might’ve been high not drunk. I’m glad she posted it cos as you can see in the video I’m very calm and at the end I walked away. I didn’t respond or talk back bruh. I tried my best to be mature.”

I wasn’t drunk! I don’t drink liquor AT ALL That was a 2 litre Fanta Pine. Relax! Might’ve been high not drunk. I’m glad she posted it cos as you can see in the video I’m very calm and at the end I walked away. I didn’t respond or talk back bruh. I tried my best to be mature. https://t.co/6d92ZVZX04 — LOGAN (@emteerecords) November 19, 2020

The muso said he was staying at a friend’s place as Nicole took his house keys.

“I’m currently tweeting from my big homie crib cos she took the keys to my spot and went to her parents naso,” said Emtee.

He continued: “I haven’t freshened up in 2 days cos I can’t stand being in the same room as this person. She’s hit me, bruised me and choked me over the years so I’m scared.

In another tweet, Emtee wrote: “I’m done with all this sh** man. My kids will have to forgive me dawg. I gotta split before shit ends in tears. I love my kids to death.”

The rapper asked his fans for pray for him.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nicole released a statement rubbishing his abuse allegations.

In her statement, Nicole said Emtee’s allegations were fabricated and designed to “tarnish” her character.

She wrote: “I would like to address the false accusations made against me by Mthembeni Ndevu.

“I will no longer protect someone who is trying to destroy my life by making false accusations about me. This is a blatant attempt to tarnish my name and my family’s name. The truth as to the core reason for the public fallout will be revealed,” wrote Nicole.

