Emtee apologises to estranged partner after levelling abuse allegations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning rapper Emtee has publicly apologised to his estranged partner Nicole Kendall Ndevu (née Chinsamy), two months after he accused her of abusing him. In a string of now-deleted tweets in November last year, the ‘Ghetto Hero’ hitmaker alleged that Nicole was "controlling and physically abusive" towards him. “Both mother and daughter took turns, choking me, trying (to) suffocate me. Now the weight-lifting brother is threatening to kill me,” wrote Emtee. At the time Emtee accused Nicole’s brother of also threatening his life and tweeted a screengrab of a conversation. In a statement posted on Instagram at the time, Nicole denied the allegations, labelling them "false" and an "attack" on her character.

"Firstly, the claim made by Mthembeni (Emtee) that I physically abuse him is completely false and is a fabrication designed to attack my character.

"I will no longer protect someone who is trying to destroy my life by making false accusations about me.

“This is a blatant attempt to tarnish my name and my family's name. The truth as to the core reason for the public fallout will be revealed,” Nicole said at the time.

While Emtee did not respond to Nicole’s statement at the time, he has since taken to social media to apologise. Taking to Twitter, he said that he hoped that she would be able to forgive him.

“I’d like to apologise to the mother of my children, my wife Nicole. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. I love you Mrs Ndevu,” wrote Emtee.