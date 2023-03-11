Emtee granted bail after making court appearance for allegedly assaulting wife

Rapper Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu reportedly handed himself over to police on Wednesday after his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, opened a case of assault against him. According to several media reports, the rapper was taken into police custody at Midrand police station. He was then allegedly taken to court before being granted bail.

“Emtee handed himself to the police on 8 March 2023 and was charged with assault, following assaulting his wife. Nicole we believe you,” tweeted Women for Change. Ave ninya ke nina. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/xtnzfOgMD9 — IVANGELI (@emteerecords) March 9, 2023 The 30-year-old rapper has been facing a public backlash since a controversial clip from his Instagram Live went viral last week. In the clip, Chinsamy, who says she’s seven months pregnant, alleged Emtee had physically assaulted her.

“Here’s the proof,” she said, holding her phone up to show an image of her swollen face during the live recording. “You beat me up while I’m seven months pregnant.” Another woman in the house, who appeared to be her mother, added: “He wants to hit us.” After Emtee asked her why she was in his house, she added: “To protect my daughter ’cause you want to hit us.”

While the rapper has faced allegations of abuse over the years, he has often alleged that it is Chinsamy who is the abusive partner. In late 2020, Emtee claimed that she and her mother had attacked him. He also alleged that her brother threatened to kill him. “Both mother and daughter took turns chokin me tryna suffocate me,” he said. “Now the weight lifting brother is threatening to kill me.”