Emtee takes aim at MacG over paying his staff bonuses
Award-winning rapper Emtee threw some shade at controversial podcaster, MacG this week.
The star said he would not be a guest on MacG because the podcaster did not pay his guests any fees.
It all started when a Twitter user said MacG giving those who work on ’Podcast and Chill’ a bonus this year was heart-warming.
“MacG giving his employees bonuses is just heart-warming. They have really worked very hard, now the podcast is the biggest in Africa”, tweeted the user.
Emtee hit back saying guests got nothing. “And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero,” he said.
His response caught the attention of his fans and other social media users who seemed confused by the star wanting a fee to appear on the podcast. As a result, he was quickly swamped with tweeps asking him not to tweet like that.
He then went on a rant answering some of his fans who were voicing their opinions about him coming for MacG.
In a series of tweets, the rapper answered questions and expressed his views which ultimately saw him reach the top of the trends list.
He also claimed that when he went to Podcast and Chill he was never asked about his album Logan.
He said the people who go on MacG’s podcast are stepladders and the free promo is not going to feed his kids.
“I respect those who don’t like me more than those who pretend to,” he said.
He also added that he would not lie to please others.
