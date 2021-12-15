Emtee takes aim at MacG over paying his staff bonuses

Award-winning rapper Emtee threw some shade at controversial podcaster, MacG this week.

The star said he would not be a guest on MacG because the podcaster did not pay his guests any fees. It all started when a Twitter user said MacG giving those who work on ’Podcast and Chill’ a bonus this year was heart-warming. “MacG giving his employees bonuses is just heart-warming. They have really worked very hard, now the podcast is the biggest in Africa”, tweeted the user.

Emtee hit back saying guests got nothing. “And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero,” he said. And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero https://t.co/1RefSxWpzH — LOGAN (@emteerecords) December 14, 2021 His response caught the attention of his fans and other social media users who seemed confused by the star wanting a fee to appear on the podcast. As a result, he was quickly swamped with tweeps asking him not to tweet like that. He then went on a rant answering some of his fans who were voicing their opinions about him coming for MacG.