Emtee. Picture: Twitter
Local rapper Emtee vented on Twitter that he doesn't get the same respect as his peers in the South African hip hop sphere. 

Following Soulja Boy's meme-filled Breakfast Club interview last week where he ranted about not getting the respect he deserves and accused Drake of stealing his flow. 

The "Roll Up" rapper shared similar sentiments on Tuesday in a lengthy rant, claiming that he lost opportunities due to behind the scenes meddling. 

Furthermore, claiming he doesn't get the respect he deserves and fans should ask his record label why he hasn't gone on tour or dropped a new music video.  