Emtee. Picture: Twitter



Local rapper Emtee vented on Twitter that he doesn't get the same respect as his peers in the South African hip hop sphere.

Following Soulja Boy's meme-filled Breakfast Club interview last week where he ranted about not getting the respect he deserves and accused Drake of stealing his flow.





The "Roll Up" rapper shared similar sentiments on Tuesday in a lengthy rant, claiming that he lost opportunities due to behind the scenes meddling.





Furthermore, claiming he doesn't get the respect he deserves and fans should ask his record label why he hasn't gone on tour or dropped a new music video.

I can’t count how many times they tried to count me out. — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

How do you sideline the PIONEER — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

“Y u ain’t did a tour?”

“Y didn’t you market DIY2?”

“Y u so quiet?”

“Music videos?”



Bitch I didn’t sign myself — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

Trey told me pull up to LA and vibe. I said fo sho but in my mind I know that shit will never happen coz someone gon make sure it doesn’t — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I held niggas down, helped people, gave niggas free hits, iced Niggas out, shared the lil funds I got but who holdin me down when all these suckers disrespect me and play wimme like I’m not GOAT — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I be in the studio everyday making music not even knowing if it’s ever gonna drop. — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I own a record label and I’m signed to one smart ass https://t.co/cUD6ukn9YN — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

Tried to create a documentary to show my supporters I’m a hard worker and want them to see all goofy moments with my gang n that failed too — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

We shot it. Tell de label to drop it https://t.co/q8krXJHhUV — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

Niggas with more money than me tried to stop me. Bro, can I atleast break the cycle of poverty? I’m just tryna build my mama a house. — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I’m John Wick. I’m Lil Wayne. I’m 2pac. Im guccimane. These people were never left alone https://t.co/oSJ494Z9YP — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I’m not tryna fight nobody. Just don’t act like I’m not a GOAT — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I be in the studio everyday making music not even knowing if it’s ever gonna drop. — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

Story of my life https://t.co/m59gwRgQfQ — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I love @Ambitiouz_Ent bruh. They changed my life. Ion expect niggas to go at them coz of I’m in my feelings. — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019

I just wanna do hip hop artist shit. The whole thing — DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019







