I can't count how many times they tried to count me out.— DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 22, 2019
How do you sideline the PIONEER
"Y u ain't did a tour?"
“Y didn’t you market DIY2?”
“Y u so quiet?”
“Music videos?”
Bitch I didn’t sign myself
Trey told me pull up to LA and vibe. I said fo sho but in my mind I know that shit will never happen coz someone gon make sure it doesn't
I held niggas down, helped people, gave niggas free hits, iced Niggas out, shared the lil funds I got but who holdin me down when all these suckers disrespect me and play wimme like I'm not GOAT
I be in the studio everyday making music not even knowing if it's ever gonna drop.
I didn't sign myself
I own a record label and I'm signed to one smart ass
Ask the label
I EARNED MINE.
Tried to create a documentary to show my supporters I'm a hard worker and want them to see all goofy moments with my gang n that failed too
We shot it. Tell de label to drop it
Niggas with more money than me tried to stop me. Bro, can I atleast break the cycle of poverty? I'm just tryna build my mama a house.
I'm John Wick. I'm Lil Wayne. I'm 2pac. Im guccimane. These people were never left alone
I'm not tryna fight nobody. Just don't act like I'm not a GOAT
Story of my life
I love @Ambitiouz_Ent bruh. They changed my life. Ion expect niggas to go at them coz of I'm in my feelings.
I just wanna do hip hop artist shit. The whole thing