Emtee and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Emtee has returned following his break from social media comments and decided to diss Cassper Nyovest, who just laughed it off. The "Roll Up" rapper took a break from commenting on social media posts after he fainted onstage, which then led him to go on a detox from lean and all narcotics.

Nyovest previously commented on the fainting incident tweeting, "Sometimes we are hated for trying to show niggas the light. God gave us a chance to make something of ourselves. We got families to feed niggas. Let’s not play with the gifts. Let’s not laugh at each other as well, Let’s help each other. That cool shit is done. Drop the drugs."

Following his return, Emtee went live on Instagram where called Nyovest "fat" and "wack" because Mufasa doesn't have kids he's wack and has nothing going on.

Emtee talking pap about Cassper on his insta live 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/hP006n7X1w — tsonga papii💫 (@Troniiq_Sithole) November 1, 2018

The screen recording of the video quickly circulated on Twitter and found it's way to the "Tito Mboweni" rapper's timeline, but he just laughed it off.

Nyovest then quote tweeted the video saying, "Lmao.... This sh*t funny as f**k!!!! Someone please ask Emtee if he’s coming to Mabhida doe. We need him out to come entertain us!!! I’ll pay the full fee!!!"

Lmao. This shit funny as fuck!!!! Someone please ask Emtee if he’s coming to Mabhida doe. We need him out to come entertain us!!! I’ll pay the full fee!!! https://t.co/rQ423lVoQL — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 1, 2018

He also followed it up by promoting his upcoming concert at Moses Mabhida Stadium while still making fun of Emtee's little rant.

Lmao... That Emtee video shitting on me really made my day.... hahaha... i would pay real money to see Emtee at Mabhida on the 1st of December but I don’t want him to perform , I just want him to just talk. It’ll be like a comedy set. — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 1, 2018



