End of a bromance? Siya Kolisi in his feels after bestie Eben Etzebeth gives him the cold shoulder

Rugby fans will know about the special bond Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi share on and off the field. Their friendship has stood the test of time. Or has it?

Ever since Kolisi made the move to France to join Racing 92, his bromance with Etzebeth has been put to the ultimate test. As they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder, but for the two Springbok players the distance could be the last thing their friendship needs. A recent interchange between the besties on social media left their fans in hysterics when Kolisi left a sad face emoji in response to Etzebeth posting a picture of his Sharks teammates alongside the caption: “Great to be back with the @sharksrugby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eben Etzebeth (@ebenetzebeth4) The No. 4 lock replied with a cheeky rebuttal, saying: “@siyakolisi if you not in my team, I don't want you in my comments.”

Poor Kolisi was left with his heart in his hand and wrote: “I’m sorry I was just passing by. Couldn’t [help] myself! Saying hello from the other side.” Picture: Instagram screenshot

As if the rejection wasn’t enough, the Springbok captain noticed him missing from several pictures Etzebeth had posted to commemorate the one-month anniversary of them winning the Rugby World Cup. Once again taking to the comments section, he wrote: “I see I’ve moved last in the friendship order.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eben Etzebeth (@ebenetzebeth4) But fans were quick to pick up the pieces of Kolisi’s broken heart. “You first in all of South Africans Hearts,” said an online user, while another wrote: “Common Siya, he saved the best for last.”