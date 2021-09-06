Enhle Mbali and her mother hit back at claims she can’t pay her electricity bill again

Media personality Enhle Mbali has hit back at claims that she has not paid her electricity bill again. The star made headlines over the weekend when City Press reported that she was living in darkness after she was unable to pay the electricity bill in the home she lives in with her two sons.

According to the report, sources close to the actress said her electricity supply was cut for a week last week Monday. The report also claimed that Mbali’s lavish lifestyle was becoming too much for her to handle. However, Black Coffee’s former wife hit back at the report, as did her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa.

Taking to social media, Mbali said that she was being stalked by City Press. In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Mbali, seen walking through her house, says she was away in Durban. "I just came back from a trip right, and I got a call from a publication, City Press. “They were saying they’ve been roaming around my house the whole week, and noticed there was no one home or there was a blackout.

“Is that legal? Is that not stalking? What do you guys think I should do?" she asked. Enhle-Mbali suggests City Press is stalking her. pic.twitter.com/B3YoiIOmOa — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) September 4, 2021 The star’s mother also addressed the report. The celebrity make-up artist said the publication was lying. “Light attracts darkness…@city_press lying is really sad. And watching a woman journalist being used for lies is very sad. How far can you drag her with your lies,” she wrote.

Bongi Mlotshwa calls out City Press for lying about her daughter Enhle-Mbali pic.twitter.com/e0YV2B1zrw — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) September 5, 2021 In May this year, Mbali suggested that Black Coffee had cut the electricity. Black Coffee responded on Twitter, calling Mbali a liar. “Stop lying!!! The lies are too much. I won’t be quiet anymore. The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because (of) your lifestyle”, he said.