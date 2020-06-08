Enhle Mbali: 'Be warned, I've been hacked'

Enhle Mbali told fans she has become the latest victim of online scamming. The actress and businesswoman has warned her fans and followers of an imposter, who goes by the name Charlotte Smith. Smith is using images of the "Isibaya" actress's Facebook profile. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Mbali set the record straight, telling her 2 million followers not to fall for this scammer as it is alleged that the imposter is also running an "investment” business online. Mbali said: “There’s someone on Facebook posing as me. I am not Charlotte Smith, I only have one name Enhle Mbali ...be aware, please. I don’t do binary as well, I’m an actress and an entrepreneur.”

The actress also shared screenshots from the imposter’s Facebook account.





And another post by someone who claims to be one of the investors, claims he was ready to invest in the business as he thought the social media account belongs to Mbali.

The celebrity joins a string of local and international stars who have been victims of hacking, where someone steals a famous person’s images and scam unsuspecting fans.

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago who has on many occasions warned South Africa about a parody account of hers, was a recent victim of online scamming.

For months, a user claiming to be her has been luring people to follow the fake account by promoting fake cellphone competitions.

Kganyago spoke up because she was bombarded with messages of supposed winners claiming their prizes, which the star insisted she knew nothing about.

Earlier in the year, disco king and reality TV star Papa Penny became a victim, too. Papa Penny warned his fans after he discovered messages circling social media with claims that the muso needs help financially because he was broke.