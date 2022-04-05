Enhle Mbali congratulates Black Coffee for Grammy win

Black Coffee’s Grammy win is the talk of the town as South Africans and music lovers beam with pride over his achievement. The popular DJ recently bagged his first Grammy award at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Since his big win, social media has been filled with congratulatory messages from his friends, industry mates, fans and family. Even his ex-wife, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, has taken to social media and penned a congratulatory message for the Grammy award-winning artist. Enhle posted a throwback picture of Black Coffee and their two sons Asante and Anesu at the aquarium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) In her caption, Enhle called the father of her children “my little dudes’ dude” and said they were all incredibly proud. Enhle and Black Coffee may no longer be together, but she certainly must understand the magnitude of the win, having been by his side for so long.

She has previously spoken about travelling the world with the renowned music producer and having to put her career aside and build their home. Enhle’s post has many of her followers commending her for her actions and congratulating her ex despite their personal differences. Enhle and Black Coffee’s divorce made headlines, although her post does signal a new dawn.

The former couple had gained a reputation for airing their dirty laundry on social media, such as spats over unpaid electricity bills and allegations of abuse. However, there seems to be some sort of truce when it comes to the children as this is not the first in recent months that Enhle has posted something positive about Black Coffee after a trip to the racecourse.

