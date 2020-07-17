Enhle Mbali hits back at Black Coffee’s ‘heal’ comment

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali responds to “heal” social media comment by estranged husband, Black Coffee. Taking to Twitter, Enhle shared a picture message with a man in a white suit, with a caption: “Let’s laugh some more. Dear bitter people, we have healed look behind you and seek help... Good night.” This comes after she had posted a long Instagram post where the star opened up about her mental and health challenges, which include her testing positive for Covid-19. Taking social media this week, Enhle wore her heart on her sleeve, revealing how difficult her life had been in past few years. She said “The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally.”

Enhle added, alluding to her divorce from the international muso, she wrote: “ (I) was listening to Jada (Pinkett Smith) and understood for the first time how we allow people to treat us the way they do. I have always known I am not a victim and don’t act the part, but now more than ever I understand no one else gives permission but yourself. People lie in your name’s sake.

"They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission.”

While fans flooded to her timeline with messages of support, Black Coffee commented: “Seek help...Please."

Although the post has since been deleted, a screenshot of it has been making round on social media.

Enhle didn’t take lightly to the comment, with fans commending her for the clap back.

Below are some of the tweeps reaction to her response.

