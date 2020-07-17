Enhle Mbali hits back at Black Coffee’s ‘heal’ comment
Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali responds to “heal” social media comment by estranged husband, Black Coffee.
Taking to Twitter, Enhle shared a picture message with a man in a white suit, with a caption: “Let’s laugh some more. Dear bitter people, we have healed look behind you and seek help... Good night.”
This comes after she had posted a long Instagram post where the star opened up about her mental and health challenges, which include her testing positive for Covid-19.
Taking social media this week, Enhle wore her heart on her sleeve, revealing how difficult her life had been in past few years.
She said “The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally.”
Enhle added, alluding to her divorce from the international muso, she wrote: “ (I) was listening to Jada (Pinkett Smith) and understood for the first time how we allow people to treat us the way they do. I have always known I am not a victim and don’t act the part, but now more than ever I understand no one else gives permission but yourself. People lie in your name’s sake.
"They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission.”
View this post on Instagram
The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally. I have been through so many life changes and I’m greatfull as the universe continues to show me my greatness , even when it was being viciously striped away from me, and none existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness. I had to have some real conversations with myself aon how ,why, I was forgetting me. I found the answers and when I did life began, 2020 was that year for me . People will loose it but this is my best year. Was listening to Jader and understood for the first time how we allow people to treat us the way they do, I have always known I am not a victim and don’t act the part,but now more than ever I understand no one else gives permission but yourself. People lie in your names sake. They will cheat, mistreat you , allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission. I also tested positive for covid as careful as I am . They even make fun of me on set. Yesterday was the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in , I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help . In that I got so much revelation to my third and final cleansing in my 30s allow me to introduce you to Enhle Mbali the girl I left and forget in her 20s , boo where have you been. Feels great😂 let’s get it. #EMPRESSENHLE🧲🧨🦠💉🧪🥇🥊🥋🍫🍬🍭🌶🌈🌍🌸🧚🏽. Sincerely yours Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa
A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) on
While fans flooded to her timeline with messages of support, Black Coffee commented: “Seek help...Please."
Although the post has since been deleted, a screenshot of it has been making round on social media.
Enhle didn’t take lightly to the comment, with fans commending her for the clap back.
Below are some of the tweeps reaction to her response.
He's basically full of sh** 😂😂😂— Rosy (@TherealRosy) July 16, 2020
The shade of it all...🌴🌴🌴
Lol 🤣🤣🤣I see what you did there my empress 🤣🤣🤣— .selabe setla le motsaa kgamelo (@MsZosque) July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020