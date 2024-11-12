Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa opens up about her divorce from DJ Black Coffee

Renowned South African actress and fashion designer, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, has recently opened up to her fans on social media about the twists and turns of her highly publicised divorce from Grammy Award-winning music producer, DJ Black Coffee. The legal battle has ignited considerable interest, captivating the attention of netizens in a debate over the authenticity of their marital status prior to their prenuptial agreement.

In the short video clip, Mlotshwa said that she had to prove that she was traditionally married to DJ Black Coffee before their prenuptial agreement was signed. “Tomorrow I go to court to prove that I was married to him traditionally, to prove, that’s insane. But after God, fear some men.” "After God fear some men" says Enhle Mbali pic.twitter.com/73xwm2DU9l

— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 4, 2024 However, Black Coffee is contesting her claims saying that their prenuptial agreement was signed before they got married at the white wedding. Since the video, Mlotshwa has remained at the top of the X trends list. The conversation has left many fans and followers trying to decipher the truth behind the couple's legal quandary.

@officialtwinny asked social media users, “Do you think Black Coffee is ridiculous for wanting Enhle to prove in court that they were married traditionally?” The question sparked a huge debate with some siding with the DJ while others shared their memories of the marriage. @destinyzee responded: “But usile this guy they were married their pics are all over the internet.”

But usile this guy they were married their pics are all over the internet — Miss Ziprusha (@destinyzee) November 11, 2024 @TheOnly_VK commented: “Eish these things are tricky, so should prenup be signed before lobola or is Coffee winning this one since there was a prenup signed after all?” Eish these things are tricky, so should prenup be signed before lobola or is Coffee winning this one since there was a prenup signed after all?

— Vuyo (@TheOnly_VK) November 4, 2024 @MaileMkm wrote: “I don't need to be a Lawyer to tell you that umembeso is the finalization of the traditional wedding, which is marriage in community of property. “If the prenuptial was not signed before that celebration, then the one signed afterwards is null and void. This is basic!” I don't need to be a Lawyer to tell you that umembeso is the finalization of the traditional wedding, which is marriage in community of property. If the prenuptial was not signed before that celebration, then the one signed after is null and void. This is basic!