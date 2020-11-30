Enhle Mbali reacts to news that she lost her court battle with Black Coffee

Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has reacted to news that she lost her bid to have her estranged husband support her lifestyle.

Enhle was seeking to have internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee pay millions in legal fees and maintenance.

Black Coffee walked away victorious last week when a judge in the Johannesburg High Court ruled that her demands were not only unsubstantiated but also that they weren't reasonable.

Taking aim at tabloid publication Sunday World, Enhle tweeted: “The law is always(s) fair....(great #rule43 verdict and it will continue) to be. @SundayWorldZA the people are not stupid. This matter will physically go to court you can’t lie then.... the truth always comes to light!!! My silence is not out of stupidity”.

She went on to also say that the court ordered Black Coffee to take care of her and their children, which she claims he was not doing.