Enhle Mbali reveals details of alleged abuse by estranged husband Black Coffee

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa revealed details of the alleged abuse suffered at the hands of her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo. In response to Black Coffee’s recent public statement denying all the allegations of abuse levelled against him, Mlotshwa broke her silence, detailing five years of alleged abuse from Black Coffee. “I feel it is paramount for me to not only defend myself against the misrepresentation and counter-accusations being made, but to also put an end to the cycle of abuse that I have continued to face at his commission,” wrote Mlotshwa. She continued: “I am no longer fearful, and it is with this renewed sense of self that I wish to recount the numerous incidents on which he has beaten, berated, rendered me broken and unworthy. “I have, within the marriage and now, as an estranged spouse, endured gaslighting, emotional, verbal abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse at his behest.”

The star also expressed how the alleged incidents negatively affected her young children, who, according to her statement, bore witness to some of the incidents.

She further explained that she never wanted to air the couple’s dirty laundry, but the recent turn of events had forced her to reconsider.

“It has never been my intention to discuss the perils and subsequent breakdown of my marriage in the court of public opinion, but I have always been pushed to defend the sanctity of the marriage, and now recount the abuse in public.

Read the full statement below.

On Monday, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard an application for a protection order preventing Black Coffee from entering his former marital home.

The former “Isibaya” star accused Black Coffee of assaulting her at her 33rd birthday dinner at their Sandton home in March.

Shortly after the court appearance, the popular DJ issued a statement on his official Twitter page, accusing Mlotshwa of “misleading the public using the name of GBV” to deny him access to his children.

He wrote: “It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to separate me from my children and our home.”

It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to sperate me from my children and our home. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 13, 2021

The judgment in the matter between the former lovers has been reserved by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.

Fans and industry pals including Ntsiki Mazwai, Zenande Mfenyana, Hulisani Ravele, Mel Bala and Sophie Ndaba continue to show support for Mlotshwa.