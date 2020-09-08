Enhle Mbali says Black Coffee ‘tricked’ her into signing a prenup

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Enhle Mbali added more items to her list of demands from her estranged husband, renowned deejay and record producer, Black Coffee. While their divorce is still pending the “Queen Sono” star altered her list of demands, alleging that she lost jobs and income because Black Coffee didn’t want her doing romantic scenes. “I was under pressure from the respondent to not take up acting events as he would not accept me doing any romantic or intimate scenes. “This demand by the respondent immediately caused many TV production companies and with numerous projects that I had been lined up for, to cancel or drop me from their lists of actresses,” read Mbali’s legal statement. “This because, presently, romantic scenes are part and parcel of the mainstream television and slowly and incrementally, I found myself becoming a stay-at-home mom without really being aware of it,” she said in the statement.

According to Sunday World, Mbali alleges that Black Coffee also “tricked” her into signing the prenup, which limits her claims from his estate.

The Sunday paper also reports that she wants the court to declare “null and void” the ante-nuptial contract she signed prior to her marriage to the muso.

Mbali, who previously demanded over R4 million from her estranged husband, is now requesting an additional R500 000 per annum for holidays.

The award-winning actress has demanded among other things R80 000 child maintenance for their two children, R30 000 monthly allowance, R17 000 for her beauty expenses, and her medical bills after she allegedly suffered depression due to the stress of their much-publicised divorce.

It is alleged that she has asked the court to force Black Coffee to pay additional millions in legal fees to help pay her legal team to trace Black Coffee’s offshore accounts.

The “Sincerely Yours” host claims that Black Coffee owns properties to the value of R30 million, which includes their marital home in Sandton, and other properties in Braamfontein, Sandhurst and Northcliff.

The muso owns several luxury rides, including a Bentley, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati, Porsche Macan among others.