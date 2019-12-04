Enhle Mbali says it's unfair that she had to explain divorce to kids









Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram Following Black Coffee sharing more details about the end of his marriage, Enhle Mbali has spoken about how their kids are taking the news. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Mbali posted a text image in response to the "Drive" hitmaker's interview with City Press where he gave a lot of information regarding the deterioration of their relationship. The now deleted post read: "I have not gone to media and will continue on this trend. No comment!! I have had to explain the unexplainable to my children which is really unfair. I once again ask for silence in this time. Please. Not for me but my children!!!" Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram This comes after the award-winning DJ revealed that he tried to break up with Mbali via email and gave an option of moving her and their kids out of their home and paying for a new place to stay. "In April this year, I sent a lengthy email to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer", he said. Furthermore, reports have surfaced that the producer has allegedly fathered two kids, aged 12 and 14 months, from two different women.

This is allegedly the straw that broke the camel's back, leading Mbali to file for divorce.

Mbali previously confirmed the divorce rumours in November with a post on her Instagram page.

In the video, she confessed that when she was previously asked by journalists about the state of her relationship she would usually say no comment. She goes on to say that she saw the Sunday World article regarding their divorce and confirmed that it is happening and that she has filed papers.

Mbali further asked for space regarding questions about the divorce and that she believes that judiciary system will do what is fair.

The "Sincerely Yours" host followed up by saying that over the years in her marriage she was lonely and tired of being a supportive wife that has been respectful to Black Coffee and everyone who is around him.