Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo is set to feature on the Miss SA red carpet. She will be tracking the stars as they arrive at the Sun Arena in Time Square from 2pm until 4:30pm, ahead of the main event.

“I can’t wait to chat with the who's who and celebs attending this amazing event. Expect a day of fashion and fabulosity filled with excitement,” said "The Herd" star.



“It's a beautiful thing to watch acceptance from every sphere. Not one group should dominate opinions or the social standard of anything. I'm really proud that the pageant has opened itself up to what the world currently should be.

"Kudos for being pioneers. I feel South African women are strong. Look at how far we've come. We've made strides but we still have a way to go. The saying remains true: Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo (you strike the women, you strike the rock). We should put our energies together and keep fighting for women and women's rights.”



The Miss South Africa pageant will be held at Time Square in Pretoria on Friday, August 9 and will be broadcast live on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) from 5pm.

The entertainment line-up includes rapper Sho Madjozi; Amanda Black and Nasty C, Jesse Clegg and singer Rowlene.



The performers will be joining host Bonang Matheba and supporting presenters Liesl Laurie (Miss South Africa 2015 and now a popular radio broadcaster) and Zavion Kotze, the wedding planner best known for his appearances on M-Net’s "The Wedding Bashers" and "Survivor South Africa 2014".



This year members of the public can vote for their favourite contestant on the Miss South Africa website at www.misssa.co.za. The winner of the People’s Choice will automatically make it to the Top 10 on pageant night.



Tickets for this year’s pageant are on sale at Computicket Miss South Africa. Tickets for the pageant are selling fast so book now to avoid disappointment.