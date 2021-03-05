Enhle Mbali spoils herself with a Porsche for her 33rd birthday

It looks like actress, Enhle Mbali is ready for new beginnings after turning 33. Mbali took to Instagram where she shared an eight minute video of herself on her special day. From chopping off her hair by herself to purchasing her dream car and reminding herself of the decisions she made when she turned 30, fans got the low down on the new and improved Enhle Mbali. “Im turning 33 and I made a very conscience decision when I was 30 to make a huge change in my life, and to start living life how I want, on my terms. “Fighting for what’s right, whether the world what is and what isn’t the truth - but to live my truth,” said Mbali.

She continued to say that she decided to put a ring on her finger as a promise to love herself unconditionally, through her great times and worst.

“Today I am happily married to that love, so I can now interact in such a way that the next person understands what level they have to be at to love me and how right that love needs to be, because I have found the love of my life - myself, God, my children, my space,” she continued to say.

The “Isibaya” star also revealed that for years she had wanted to buy her dream car but never got the chance to because “life got in the way”.

This year, after working really hard, she decided to seal the deal on a new Porsche which was delivered to her a week before her birthday.

“I walked into Porsche, chose a car, loved it, spoke to my banker, did that whole process, came back, tried another one, got it!

“I got myself a Porsche as a birthday present, it’s exciting and a lot of people don’t know about it, only my close friends,” she said excitedly.