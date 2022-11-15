Enhle Mbali stands up to a stalker threatening to leak her ‘sexy pics’

Earlier this week, South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to social media to expose a stranger who was threatening to leak “private chats” and “sexy pictures” of her, online. In a conversation she shared, she asks the stranger: “Why are you telling me about Peter?”

Story continues below Advertisement

To which the stranger responded: “We have the sexy pics you sent each other that will get more views,” followed by, “You have been warned, we also have rights.” In a now deleted Instagram post, the “Safe Bet” actress wrote: “I spoke up last night against the evil and gaslighting that has tormented me into a psych ward, because how dare I recognise #AmaLungelo that women such as Sojourner fought for. “All because I fall outside of a cabal! #SonkeSinamaLungelo *illegally *comes. Abuse is Abuse!!!”

According to “Times Live”, who spoke to Mlotshwa, she said that she wanted to make her experience known to more people. She said that sharing the messages on her social media was her only resort to expose a fraction of what she has endured in silence for almost five years. She added that she knows the power of social media and needed to let her “tormentors” know that no one is above the law, “even the ones hiding behind unregistered numbers”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Blood Psalms“ star has since sought legal intervention to protect herself as stipulated in the Cyber Crimes Act. She said victims should make as much noise as they can, because silence becomes a tormentor’s licence to degrade the victim even further.

Story continues below Advertisement