Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram

Actress and entrepreneur Enhle Mbali is partnering with Touch HD on her debut in creating audiovisual content for the Touch HD digital platforms titled "Sincerely Yours" by Enhle. The show, which will air bimonthly, sees "The Herd" star unpack meaningful and powerful issues faced by everyday people through the eyes of esteemed guests.

Alongside Mbali, guests will relive their personal journey expressed in a letter to self with the intention of acceptance, learning and attaining growth from letting go of their past.

“The idea is to move forward with nothing but a renewed spirit that all starts with facing yourself,” expressed Mbali.

Mbali is also part of the Johnnie Walker campaign that encourages South Africans to “move forward with optimism and celebrate every milestone reflective of real, inspiring stories".

“I have big dreams for the women in Africa and often times we give up on ourselves. My dreams and goals are what keeps me getting up in the morning and walking towards my destination because I know it’s tangible, I’ve seen it, God is saying 'Sebenza gal',” Mbali told IOL previously.

The Broken Vows actress has recently been the centre of controversy following reports that she and Black Coffee are heading for a divorce.

This week, her public relations representatives Capacity Relations said they had "witnessed some irresponsible stories being published" in the media.

This comes after Sunday papers reported that the Maphumulos were filing for divorce citing alleged infidelity and interference from their families as the reasoning behind it.