Enhle Mbali under fire defending Phat Joe’s new show after homophobic blunder

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali is facing backlash from Twitter users after tweeting that people should give Phat Joe a “break” and asked if SA was “too sensitive”. In a now deleted tweet, Mbali said: “Let’s give Phat Joe a break. He’s amazing on screen. Is SA To sensitive?” In case you missed it



Enhle Mbali supports homophobic? pic.twitter.com/kwQioohNEM — Papalakhe (@papalakhee) October 15, 2020 The TV host is currently in hot water after his new show, “Cheeky Palate” ruffled viewers' feathers in the very first episode. On the show Joe tackled spirituality and his guests which included Gerry Elsdon, singer Zwai Bala, traditional healer Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, businesswoman Nobuntu Webster and motivational speaker Joshua Maponga discussed the topic. During the discussion Elsdon made homophobic comments saying: “It is in the Bible. The word of God is very specific … The bottom line is the word of God is very clear that homosexuality is a sin. Having said that, the first command is to love … And in that it vein it wouldn’t matter who you are, homosexual or not, there is always place for you at the cross,” said Elsdon.

Since the uproar on DStv subscribers complained to the BCCSA about the homophobic dinner show.

Now, Mbali is facing the wrath of social media users as they call her homophobic too for siding with Joe.

@SneKhumaloSA said: “It's easy to say Enhle is right and say gay people ba sensitive. But anikhulumi about the violence and hatred that plague them from the Black community. Lesbians getting raped, Black teens bexoshwa ekhaya. They are fighting so many demons. Being kind costs literally nothing”.

@MaJ_Reports said: “@enhlembali it is not that we are too sensitive. Remember TV show are made for people and it is up to those viewers (people) to Express their views with respect to a particular TV shows. #enhle”.

And @BooiEmm said: “Remember when Penny Sparrow called us monkeys and her fellow white racists said "It's not a big deal, black people are too sensitive" You don't know how sensitive the issue is until affects you. Try to be empathic Enhle it will suit you”.

My issue isnt with him, it's with Gerry and her comments that are not researched.



It's an important conversation to have but we need people who have experience having these conversations.



