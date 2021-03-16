Enhle Mbali weighs in on gender-based violence

Domestic violence does not discriminate. It can happen to anyone, regardless of their colour, profession or socio-economic status. Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali was recently cast into the spotlight on gender-based-violence amid domestic abuse claims levelled against her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo. In a series of tweets, Mbali spoke about ending domestic abuse, insisting that women should stop normalising abuse. “Woman are killed on a daily (basis) in the hands of men. We just continue as if it is normal. Abuse is not normal,” said the “Isibaya” star. Woman are killed on a daily in the hands of men. We just continue as if it is normal. ABUSE IS NOT NORMAL!! — #EssieApparel 🌺 (@enhlembali) March 15, 2021 In another post, she wrote: “Men will pay their way through, atrocities. And the victims of any kind of abuse victimised!! THIS MUST STOP!!!”

Men will pay their way through, atrocities. And the victims of any kind of abuse victimised!! THIS MUST STOP!!! — #EssieApparel 🌺 (@enhlembali) March 15, 2021

Though her tweets didn’t mention her own experiences with abuse, in recent reports by Daily Sun, the actress has filed a restraining order against Black Coffee following an altercation between the former lovers at their Sandton home.

According to the court application, Mbali alleges that the popular DJ hit her hand when she restricted him from entering the house and interrupting the party.

The alleged incident took place during Mbali’s weekend-long birthday celebration at the former couple’s marital home, in full view of the guests.

Mbali actress hosted a lavish party, celebrating her 33rd birthday with family and close friends.

"Nathi asked me why I was throwing a dinner without his permission. I then asked why I needed his permission, and he said because it’s his house.

“I then told him it’s our home and am puzzled, he then threatened to call the cops to shut it down. He was at this point shouting… and the guests that had already arrived where watching...He hit my hand and pushed. He continued on shouting this was his house.”

In her statement, Mbali also alleges that it was not the first time Black Coffee had assaulted her.

While fans were shocked by the incident, poet and GBV activist Ntsiki Mazwai, slammed Mlotsha’s guests who looked away and never said anything about the alleged incident.

She tweeted: “Shout out to all the guests at the birthday party who witnessed but are too cowardice to stand with Enhle… Out here hoping grootmans will give them a stipend."

Shout out to all the guests at the birthday party who witnessed but are to cowardice to stand with Enhle..... Out here hoping grootmans will give them a stipend. — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 13, 2021

She added: “You guys grovel to black coffee like he gives you pocket money kaMonth end...”

You guys grovel to black coffee like he gives you pocket money kaMonth end...... — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 12, 2021

Though their divorce is not finalised, the couple parted ways in 2019.

They tied the knot during a traditional wedding ceremony in 2011 and celebrated their union with a beautiful white wedding ceremony in 2017.

IOL Entertainment reached out to Mbali and Maphumulo for comments, but neither them responded to questions regarding the restraining order application and the alleged domestic violence incidents.