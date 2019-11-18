Enhle Mbali’s former domestic worker says she’s 'evil and heartless'









Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram "Sincerely Yours" host Enhle Mbali's former domestic worker Mpho Koetsi said that she is "evil and heartless" and claims she was fired because of "gossiping". Speaking to City Press, Koetsi claims she was fired two weeks ago due to Mbali thinking that she was gossiping to Black Coffee and his mother about her. Koetsi started working for Mbali last January and when talking about Mbali, she called her as being an "evil and heartless" person, and claims she was replaced on the day she was fired. She has also allegedly taken Mbali to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and requested R100 000 for unfair dismissal. This comes after Mbali confirmed the divorce rumours between her and Black Coffee when she posted a video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Mbali confessed that when she was previously asked by journalists about the state of her relationship, she would usually say "no comment".

She went on to say that she saw the 'Sunday World' article regarding their divorce and confirmed that it is happening and that she has filed papers.

Mbali further asked for space regarding questions about the divorce and that she believes that the judiciary system will do what is fair.

Following this, the "Drive" hitmaker issued a statement on his Twitter page which read: "After much deliberation since the story of our relationship broke in public, I wish to state that we have been trying to sort our problems amicably and in private for almost a year now and it has been the most heartbreaking and challenging period.

"As much as there's two sides to every story I will not discuss our private life in public, let alone speak ill of my partner or my in-laws, as this can only hurt the people we both love dearly. As Mbali has stated, our priority are to protect our children at this point. This is now a court matter, We ask for privacy."