"Sincerely Yours" host Enhle Mbali's former domestic worker Mpho Koetsi said that she is "evil and heartless" and claims she was fired because of "gossiping".
Speaking to City Press, Koetsi claims she was fired two weeks ago due to Mbali thinking that she was gossiping to Black Coffee and his mother about her.
Koetsi started working for Mbali last January and when talking about Mbali, she called her as being an "evil and heartless" person, and claims she was replaced on the day she was fired.
She has also allegedly taken Mbali to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and requested R100 000 for unfair dismissal.
This comes after Mbali confirmed the divorce rumours between her and Black Coffee when she posted a video on her Instagram page.