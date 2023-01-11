Enhle Mbali’s friend Justice Huni clears her of home-wrecking allegations

The saga around actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is starting to feel like a Telemundo telenovela with all its twists and turns. In the latest development following Valentine Bango’s bombshell leaked audio, her husband Justice Huni has released a statement explaining his side of the story and clearing Mlotshwa of any wrongdoing.

Huni released the statement on the newly created Instagram account “the voice enhle”, which is the actress’ platform to clarify things pertaining to her personal life. A picture of the statement was posted on the account, with comments off and was captioned “More to follow”. Huni explained in his statement that he and Mlotshwa were friends since teens as he denied the allegations made by his wife. “I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle's relationship. She unfortunately got herself into a messy issue and as a friend covered for me unaware it would lead to this unfortunate event,” said Huni.

Huni defended Mlotshwa from the public backlash she had received from his wife’s actions of airing the audio, where she speaks on being a part of a polygamous marriage and having condoms in her car. "I regrettably understand that my statement could be moments too late and a narrative built already about her, she is one of the boys and covered for me. She does not deserve any of this. “I will throughout the process assist in clarifying any more illegal footage from a significant other,” he went on to say.

Justice Huni's public statement regarding the allegations levelled by his wife against actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Picture: Instagram While the comments may have been turned off, it hasn’t stopped the public from weighing in and trying to make sense of this friendship. @Zama_N_A said: “Trust a cheating husband to stand with makhwapheni.Mbali Enhle just released a statement from uguy saying they are friends. He also denies what the wife said about him and Enhle. He will handle the matter at home.” @TheEazyEd said: “You can't ask a woman to "cover you"! No matter how close friends you are...you just can't! 🙈 Justice Huni needs proper "boys" in his circle. What does Enhle know about covering??😂🤣🤣”

