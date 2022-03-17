Enhle Mbali’s hilarious response to having a ‘boyfriend’

Ever since actress Enhle Mbali became a single woman, her dating life has become something of public interest. Enhle has been single since she split from her estranged husband, DJ Black Coffee.

It seems the former “Isibaya” star has caught wind of reports that she has returned to the dating scene and has a new man in her life. According to Sunday World, she is dating Gauteng businessman Peter Sebiloane. In what can be taken as a response to the dating rumours, Enhle posted a video on her Instagram account in which she answers the question “do you have a boyfriend”?

Enhle responds “yes” but then goes on to say he is from her “imagination” when asked which nation he is from. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) One of Enhle’s followers commented on her video and asked whether he heard “Nathi Nation”, which is a reference to Black Coffee whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo. Enhle was having none of it and told the follower that she heard “supercalifragilisticacesbealidotious”.

The fashion designer has previously poured cold water over speculation she and her ex had rekindled their love. “I’m still very single… Not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone’s getting paid to lie,” she posted on her IG stories in December. It seems Enhle won’t be making her dating life public anytime soon.