Enhle Mbali's mother Bongi Mlotshwa speaks up on gender-based violence

With gender-based violence (GBV) on the increase in South Africa, award-winning makeup artist, Bongi Mlotshwa decided to engage the public on the issue and share her experiences.



The mother of local actress, Enhle Mbali, took to Instagram to talk about how she saw GBV as a common thing since she grew up in a household where her grandmother and mother were abused.



“This femicide situation that’s been happening is getting out of hand. Sadly, most of us think it’s a new thing, but it’s not. Most of us have seen abuse and normalised it. I’ve seen three generations of abuse.





"I’ve seen my grandmother and mother being emotionally abused, and I was emotionally abused, and have been in a relationship with someone who used to hit me,” Mlotshwa said.



Mlotshwa added that seeing her parents fight somehow made her think that’s what happens in love until she realised that it shouldn’t be like that. She expressed how seeing another generation of women go through the same thing is saddening, which is why she is encouraging mothers to talk to their children about the abuse they endured.



“It seems like the cycle is going on and maybe we’re not doing a good job as parents, and society as a whole but without shifting blame, we have a problem.